Sybilla Synthetic Floral Blackout Grommet Single Curtain Panel

Sybilla - Lined Nature/Floral Blackout Grommet Single Curtain Panel et light in or block it out with a product. This window dressing is designed with a blackout lining making it an ideal choice for any room in your home. It coordinates beautifully with solid-color pieces from this collection so you can mix and match to create the look you want. The panel is machine washable for easy care and features a grommet top for quick hanging. Curtain Color: Mist, Size per Panel: 50"W x 84"L