From cobra electronics

SY12MFXBK 12mm F20 Ultra Wide Angle Lens for Fujifilm XMount Cameras Black

$412.65
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Focuses to 7. 9' (0. 2m) and Accepts 67 Filters 98. 9 Degree Angle of View / 18mm (35mm Equivalent Fast f/2. 0 Maximum Aperture Benefits Working in Low-Light Conditions Nano Coating System (NCS) For Increased Light Transmission and Reduced Internal Reflections Utilizes 12 High Precision Glass Lens Elements Including 1 Hybrid Aspherical (H-ASP) + 1 Aspherical (AS) + 1 Low-Dispersion (ED) High Precision Glass Lens Elements For Superior Image Quality. it has 0. 2m of minimum focal length.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com