Elkay SWUF2520FC Fireclay 24-7/16" Farmhouse Single Basin Fireclay Kitchen Sink with Single Hole 1.5 GPM Kitchen Faucet, Basin Rack and Basket Strainer Elkay SWUF2520FC Included Components:24-7/16" farmhouse 1 fireclay kitchen sinkSingle hole kitchen faucetFitted basin rackCoordinating basket strainerCovered under Elkay's limited lifetime residential warrantyElkay SWUF2520FC Technologies and Benefits:Fire Clay: From traditional décor to cozy urban design, fireclay sinks have timeless appeal. These sinks offer long-lasting durability and shine.Elkay Sink Features:Constructed of fireclayFarmhouse installation – sink will require special cabinets with an exposed frontSingle basin design for maximum workspaceCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityElkay Faucet Features:Faucet body constructed of brassCoordinates beautifully with other items from the Fireclay seriesSingle hole installationPull-down spray with 2 spray settingsSwivel spout allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkSingle lever handle control the flow and temperature of waterIncludes ceramic disc cartridgeLow lead compliantElkay Sink Specifications:Sink Length: 24-7/16" (left to right)Sink Width: 19-11/16" (front to back)Sink Height: 10-1/8" (top to bottom)Basin Dimensions: 23" L x 18-1/4" W x 9-1/8" DFaucet Holes: 0Minimum Cabinet Size: 27"Drain Connection: 3-1/2"Elkay Faucet Specifications:Faucet Height: 15-1/4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 7-3/8" (deck to spout outlet horizontally)Spout Reach: 9" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minute Combination White