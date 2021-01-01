From hardware resources

Description

Hardware Resources SWS-MBMS35 12" Bottom Mount Single Bin Pull Out Trash Can with Full Extension and Soft Close Slides for 35 Quart Bins - Included Features:Constructed of high quality steel for lasting durabilityPull out waste container system includes one 35 quart binFull extension slides with 100 pound weight capacityEnd panel not includedDesigned for use in 12" wide base cabinetsCovered by a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Width: 12"Height: 19-13/16"Depth: 21-13/16"Soft Close: YesExtension Type: Full Extension

