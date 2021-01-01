Sword Art Online Mousepad Non-Slip Waterproof Locking Rubber Mouse Mat for Desktop Laptop Keyboard Consoles

Size: 7.9x7.9 Inches (200mmx200mm) 100% Polyester Fabric With Rubber Pad At The Bottom Steady, Thick, Rubberized Base Keeps Mouse Pad In Place. This Mouse Pad Can Be Used In The Office Or In Games. If You Have Any Questions About This Mouse Pad, Please Contact Us And We Will Help You Solve The Problem In Time. Unique Awesome Patterns, Vibrant Colors, Best Gift Idea. Beautiful, Bright High Resolution Print. Machine Wash This Mousepad On Cold And Gentle Cycle For Easy Care, Dry Flat. Imported.