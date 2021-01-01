Swivel Shell Chair For Living Room/bed Room, Modern Leisure Arm Chair Orange Fabric

Advertisement
Swivel Shell Chair for Living Room/Bed Room, Modern Leisure Arm ChairPoduct Dimension:26.6" x 24" x28.7~32.5"HPacking Size : 27.6"*18.1"*23.6"N.W: 9.65KGSG.W:12KGSThe max weight capacity: 250PoundStyle: Modern leisure Finish:Linen fabric & Silver feet base Materials:Metal, Upholstered (Seat), Casters, PolyWoodLong Description:The Office Chair is ideal for any casual or professional working area. It provides comfortable support with a cozy and convenient design. Carefully crafted , it features curved backrest design, adjustable lift seat, and a five-star base with casters for easy mobility.Features: Office Chair Swivel Seat with 360 Degrees, and Adjustable Lift Height Padded Back & Seat Arm: Sloped Metal Base: 5-Star Base w/CastersAssembly Required:Yes Upholstery Color: Orange