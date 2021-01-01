Walnew Swivel Recliner Chair Massage Recliner with Heating Function Recliner for Living Room Sofa Seat with Huge Headrest and Thick Armrest, Beige Fabric

Walnew Swivel Massage Recliner with Heating Function, Multiple Colors: The ball-bearing base features a smooth 360° swivel and rock back and forth Multiple massage functions keep you comfortable Added heating function offer you warm Multiple reclining position meet you different requirements Upgraded wider headrest and thick padded armrest offer more comfy Extended padded footrest perfect for sleeping, lounging Embedded cup holder for placing you drink Side pockets built into each arm for placing remote control or magazines Available in multiple colors Easily Assembly Required 1-Year limited warranty Seat Height: 19" Seat Dimensions: 21"W x 20.5"D Back Dimensions: 29. 6"W x 26. 4"H Maximum Capacity: 300 LBS Assembled product weight: 89.50 LBS Arrives in one box Package dimensions: 31.75" L x 31" W x 90" H; Weight: 90 LBS The recliner features massage and heating, it dose not have the function of lift up. For customer support, questions, and concerns, please contact Customer Service through email: furniservice@gmail.com Site to Store Pickup Note: This item is one large box that may not fit in a standard-sized vehicle. Please make sure you have a large car or truck for store pickup