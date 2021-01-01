Belham Living Swivel Cheval Mirror Jewelry Armoire - Cherry

The Belham Living Swivel Cheval Mirror Jewelry Armoire is one of the largest jewelry armoires you'll find. Loaded with storage, it offers quick selection and easy access to your jewelry and accessories. Open the full-length mirror to reveal numerous jewelry hooks, ring holders, earring racks, pocket shelves, bracelet rods, and watch pillows, all protected by soft cream felt. Find even more storage in the two bottom drawers, accented by elegant faux crystal knobs. There's also a lock and key for added security. The adjustable mirror tilts and easily locks in place using the knob on the side. For added convenience, the base of the armoire swivels, so it's easy to get the best view no matter where you stand. Crafted of durable engineered wood, which resists warping, and solid wood veneers for lasting elegance, this spacious jewelry armoire includes your choice of available finish with simple lines to suit any space.