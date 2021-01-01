Switchback LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Brown - Finish: Brown - (139730-1008)

The Switchback LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge has graceful curves much like the ski trails found in the slopes of Vermont. Made of hand-forged steel in a variety of finishes this pendant light is extremely durable, contrasting with its delicate shape. This decorative fixture features a dimmable, LED light source that provides ambient and direct down light perfect for over dining room tables, above kitchen counters, and living rooms. Slope ceiling adjustable one way up to 45 degrees. Choose from three stem lengths. All Hubbardton Forge products include a lifetime warranty. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Brown. Finish: Dark Smoke, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting