Nintendo Switch Lite Gray Gaming Console Bundle with Mario Golf: Super Rush

Bundle Includes: Nintendo Switch Lite (Gray) Gaming Console, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and 6Ave Cleaning Cloth. The Nintendo Switch Lite has a 5.5-inch capacitive multi-touch screen with a resolution of 1280 x 720. With a 3.5mm audio jack, you'll be able to plug in a pair of headphones. The Nintendo Switch Lite has 32GB of internal storage, a portion of which is reserved for use by the system, and has the option to expand its capacity using microSDXC or microSDHC memory cards. Mario Golf: Super Rush - Enroll your Mii character in golf training in a prestigious country club and go from rookie to pro! You'll face off against your Mushroom Kingdom classmates and earn experience points. Level up to improve your character's stats like power, movement, and spin. You can bring your character (and their customized stats) into other modes, too!