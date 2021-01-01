Switch Floor Lamp by Oluce - Color: Black (OL-SWITCH-306-BL)

Totally unique and incredibly inventive, the Switch Floor Lamp is a refreshing and modern take on the traditional floor lamp. Made from metal and featuring a classic silhouette, this modern floor lamp features one noteworthy detail: it is turned on and off by turning the shade. To control the intensity of light cast, simply rotate the shade to dim the light. Concealed by the shade are two light sources, which when illuminated, cast direct and indirect lighting perfect for bedrooms, offices, and living room spaces. Master designer Giuseppe Ostuni founded Italy-based lighting brand Oluce in 1945. Now the oldest Italian design company still in existence and actively producing today, many of Oluce's domed lights are now on permanent display at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Ostuni's award-winning and dramatically arced floor lamps, domed table lamps and pendants, glass scones, and uniquely-shaped outdoor lighting have influenced the lighting and design industry for decades and will continue to do so for generations to come. Color: Black.