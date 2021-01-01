Swig Life Swirled Peace 14 Oz Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Cup

One for me and one for you! Our new 2-piece wine tumbler set is the perfect pair, keep one for yourself and give one to a friend, or keep them both for happy hour at home! It comes with a spill-resistant lid, which seals tightly with a rubber gasket and can be covered with a sliding closure to minimize spilling. The cup also comes with a non-slip silicone base. The 14oz stemless wine cup and included accessories are all dishwashers safe. Always use caution when handling hot liquids and please take care not to drink hot liquids from a straw. Straws are sold separately.