Swirl 2" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Designed to conform to your contours and curves for customized comfort, this 2” medium memory foam mattress topper instantly upgrades your favorite mattress! Swirls of cooling blue gel are designed to transfer heat away from your body keeping you cool through the night, while two inches of supportive gel memory foam absorb pressure and strain, cradling your body's contours and distributing your body weight so you can get the restful sleep you deserve. Designed for ease of use, this piece is hypoallergenic and fitted sheet compatible. Size: King