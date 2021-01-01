From mikasa
Swirl Bone Dinner Plate
Advertisement
With a clean white surface and a striated line design around the rims, the simple elegance of Swirl Bone dinnerware will enhance the look of any stemware or flatware pattern. Stylish and understated, it's also versatile enough for either casual or formal dining. Constructed of durable, chip resistant bone china. Microwave, oven, freezer and dishwasher safe. This dinner plate is ideal for your main meal, but also makes a great small serving platter. Dinner plate measures 11 inch diameter.