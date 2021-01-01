Swingline Paper Shredder Auto Feed 230 Sheet Capacity Super CrossCut 15 Users StackandShred 230X 1757573

Best Quality Guranteed. AUTO FEED Auto feed takes the headache out of shredding: just stack, shut and shred. Simply put a stack of up to 230 sheets into the auto feed chamber and the rollers will feed it into the cutters. CONVENIENT & CONFIDENTIAL Shredder works hard to maintain your security. Super cross-cut style shreds give you P-4 Level Security. AUTOMATIC JAM CLEARANCE Smart, user-friendly Intelligent Auto+ Jam Clearance automatically reverses and re-feeds stuck papers. SELF-CLEANING CUTTERS Self-Cleaning Cutters automatically remove shreds that can cause build-up and lead to jams. Convenient Power Save auto shut down feature helps conserve energy. FEATURES FOR MAX FUNCTIONALITY 9-gallon pull-out waste bin with bin full indicator. Ultra-quiet shredder functions below 60dB, minimizing office disruptions. Runs consecutively for 16 minutes. VERSATILE UTILITY Shreds up to 230 sheets with au