Swerve Laptop Backpack Black SteamBlack 19 x 13 x 775Inch

100% Polyester Imported Polyester lining Zipper closure SIZE ACCOMMODATION: mostly accommodating most 17-inch models, this laptop backpack is the perfect companion for school and college students who want a convenient way to carry their items LARGE MAIN COMPARTMENT with ORGANIZER POCKET; a student laptop backpack with a large main compartment, an organizer compartment with multiple pockets and a key fob hook perfect for keeping all of your smaller items secure DESIGNED FOR COMFORT, EASE OF CARRYING: this boys laptop backpack's padded shoulder straps and back panel provide comfort and ease when carrying gear; non-slip shoulder pads distribute weight more evenly; a swivel clip at the end helps prevent twisting MEDIA POCKET with USB PORT: a zippered accessory pocket with USB port allows easy access to your media devices; so you can enjoy your favorite music or listen to your favorite audiobook an