Swell Collection Twin Seat Sofa by Knoll - Color: Grey - Finish: Aluminum - (SWELL-32-G-A-1)

With the rising popularity of outdoor entertaining and living spaces through the 1960s, style-savvy homeowners were on the lookout for sophisticated furniture that looked as good as interior seating but was also durable enough to weather the elements. Enter the Swell Collection Twin Seat Sofa by Knoll. Designed by Richard Schultz, it draws on the same cues as his 1966 Collection outdoor furniture but differentiates itself by its armless design and subtle structural changes. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Color: Grey. Finish: Weather resistant polyester powder coat.