Swell Collection Three Seat Sofa by Knoll - Color: Brown (SWELL-33-O-Z-6)

Beautifully crafted by Richard Schultz with the growth of outdoor rooms and an appreciation for furnishing the exterior environment. The Swell Collection Three Seat Sofa was created to fit the need for a large, luxurious sofa seating to furnish outdoor living rooms. Having the only large-scale outdoor modular sling seating available, this sofa leads the market in innovation and design. This series uses the same mesh seating options as the 1966 collection. Sofa customizes its straps, mesh seating and frame color options. Features vinyl straps (select from 6 colors) with woven polyester mesh seating (select from 7 colors). The cast and an extruded aluminum frame are finished in a weather resistant polyester powder coat (select from 13 colors). Optional custom covers and swell accent pillows are available and sold separately. Knoll is Modern Always because modern always works. Founded in 1938 by Hans and Florence Knoll, today Knoll is recognized internationally for creating workplace and residential furnishings that inspire, evolve, and endure. Knoll's portfolio of designs feature works from pioneering modernists like Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, Harry Bertoia, and Richard Schultz. Along with their classic designs Knoll strives to work with the best designers of today including Antenna Design, Formway Design, Don Chadwick, David Adjaye, and Rem Koolhaas. With an incredible roster of products like the Womb Chair and Barcelona Chair, Knoll continues to remain true to the Bauhaus design philosophy it was founded on, that modern furniture should complement architectural space, not compete with it. Whether you're searching for one of their iconic modern designs or looking to update your workspace, Knoll has an array of products, which combine a Modernist aesthetic with residential appeal. Color: Brown.