From kirkland's

Sweet Still Lemons Canvas Art Print, 18x18 in.

Description

Make your kitchen space look deliciously stylish with our Sweet Still Lemons Canvas Art Print! You’ll love the eye-catching effect of the pop of vivid yellow against a neutral background. Art measures 18L x .75W x 18H in. Printed on artist-grade, poly-cotton canvas Canvas stretched over solid pine wood Wrapped edges complete the look Features a bowl of lemons as subject Hues of gray, white, yellow, green, and pink Artist: Isabelle Z Made in the USA Weight: 3 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Avoid exposure to heat, direct sunlight, and moisture. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.

