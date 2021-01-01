From thewatsonshop
Sweet Southern Sassy Burlap Throw Pillow
Advertisement
Features:100% Polyester fillZipper closureHandmadeSpot clean recommendedMade in the USAProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: ThrowCountries: Cover Material: JuteCover Material Details: BurlapInsert Included: YesLegal Documentation: NoFill Material: Polyester/PolyfillFill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Color: Shape: SquarePillow Set: NoWeather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Outdoor Use: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyStain Resistant: NoRemovable Cover: YesClosure Type: ZipperReversible: YesReverse Side Color: NaturalReverse Side Pattern: Solid ColorStyle: RusticTheme: TextContrasting Border: NoContrasting Border Color: Product Care: Iron Safe: NoWashing Method: Spot cleanDrying Method: Lay flat to dryIron Safe : NoCountry of Origin: United StatesGender: NeutralPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingAreas of Support: BackSpefications:Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : NoResponsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 16Overall Width - Side to Side: 16Overall Depth - Front to Back: 5Overall Product Weight: 1.5Assembly:Warranty: Color: Natural