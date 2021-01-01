Redesign your space with ease with this high-quality canvas Sweet Orange Peel and Stick Wall Mural. It's a quick way to give any room a fresh style update. Mural measures 96L x 24H in.; measures .05 in. thick Printed on high-quality canvas material Sketched orange branches mural Hues of green, white, and orange Non-permanent and removable Ready to apply peel and stick product; no pastes needed Includes instructions and an application tool Made in the USA Care: Not safe for outdoor use. Wipe clean. Avoid exposure to heat and sunlight. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.