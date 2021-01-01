Sweet Moments Garden Centerpiece

This lovely lavender and pink garden bouquet is a gorgeous combination of flowers, sure to charm your special recipient! A unique combination of violet lisianthus, white daisy, hot pink alstroemeria, and other soft blooms are exquisitely hand-arranged in a glass vase for a beautiful and fragrant gift. This pastel display features pops of color with mint blossoms and exotic greenery too. A spring inspired floral arrangement will perfectly express your love, friendship, or unique thought to that special recipient. Simply use your card is match the centerpiece to your needs. Details: Pink Alstroemeria Purple Lisianthus White Daisies Glass Rounded Vase