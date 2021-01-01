Cool Chick Party Designs Sweet 16 Womens 16th Birthday Sixteen Bday Party-Girl Teen Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This design is for those who are know to be an absolute baddie and have a 16th birthday bash coming soon. Includes a cool lady with a pair of sunglasses surrounded by dainty sparkles and lettering. You can display this when entering your birthday party or when you are out and about for your birthday. This makes a great gift for those who are known to be cool and desire a cool birthday experience. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only