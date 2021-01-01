Summit SWBV3071 30-Inch Built-In Wine/Beverage Center Stainless Steel Beverage Appliances Wine and Beverage Coolers Wine and Beverage

Summit SWBV3071 30-Inch Built-In Wine/Beverage Center The Summit 30 Built-In Wine and Beverage Center (SWBV3071) comes with a very large capacity that allows it to handle the most intensive jobs with ease. With chic, Stainless Steel doors that boast a French swing and professionally installed locks that can accommodate keyed access, your drinks supply will remain safe and secure. With its modern design, consistent cooling and ample shelf space, this product perfectly combines both style and functionality. Temperature:You will be able to constantly monitor the temperature of this product to ensure it's suitable for your drinks thanks to the digital monitors. These monitors cover both sections of the machine and can be read in both Celsius and Fahrenheit Safety: To protect the integrity of the machine and the quality of your drinks, an alarm has been fitted that will sound if any of the two doors have been left open for more than a minute Storage:With its ample size, a whole host of different products can be stored in this machine. You will be able to place 33 wine bottles, 72 cans or 48 bottles in their designated sections - this allows you to keep a large supply of drinks close at hand Use:You will not have to spend hours maintaining this machine after use because it comes with an automatic defrost function - this allows you to spend more time completing the job at hand, and it also prevents ice from building up inside the machine Floors:Thanks to its slatted floors, large champagne bottles and Burgundy bottles can be stored on their sides - giving you peace of mind that they won't break while they are inside the machine Wine and Beverage Stainless Steel