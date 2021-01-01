From brondell
Swash Advanced Elongated Bidet Seat White - Brondell
Don't wipe yourself dirty... Wash yourself clean with the Swash SE400 advanced bidet toilet seat. Washing with water has never been easier with customizable wash settings, move function, massaging pulse mode, one-touch auto mode and warm air dryer. The Swash SE400 bidet seat delivers a better bathroom experience in both comfort and hygiene at an entry level price all backed by Brondell's industry-leading product quality and customer service. Well... what are you waiting for? Size: Elongated.