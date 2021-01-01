Swarthofthi Ceramic Wall Planter

Working in the tradition of Talavera ceramics, Mexican artisan Pedro Tecayehuatl designs this lively planter that is perfect for displaying flowers, succulents, and other house plants. Crafted of ceramic, this beautiful piece of wall decor features colorful and intricate floral motifs that are painted by hand. Talavera is a distinctive art form brought to Mexico by artisans from Talavera de la Reina, Spain. The ceramic artisans of Puebla, Mexico then incorporated Chinese designs, thus creating the blue and oyster-white patterns traditionally associated with Talavera Poblana. Today there are also more "contemporary" designs. National and international conventions require that a rigorous procedure be followed in the elaboration of authentic Talavera-style ceramics. Each individual piece will be slightly different, and therefore a unique work of art. Ceramic wall planter.