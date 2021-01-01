From hunter
Hunter Swanson 52-in Fresh White LED Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light (5-Blade) | 50908
Advertisement
The 52-inch Swanson ceiling fan features easy-to-use pull chains and energy efficient LED light. You can install this Hunter fan to every room in your home knowing it’s wobble free, whisper quiet, and long lasting. As a part of the Professional Series, the Swanson Collection is available in a variety of sizes, finishes, and light kit combinations. Hunter Swanson 52-in Fresh White LED Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light (5-Blade) | 50908