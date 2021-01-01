Swann Lorex QSee Security Camera Power Adapter 12V 5A 60W 2Prong Plug 100V240V AC to DC 25x55mm w8Way Power Splitter Cable Power Supply for CCTV.

SPECIFICATION: Input voltage: AC 100-240V, 50/60Hz. Output voltage: DC12V 5A (60 Watt). 2-Pin US Plug; DC connector size: internal diameter: 2.5mm, external diameter: 5.5mm WIDE USES: power supply for the flexible LED strip lights, security camera DVR system, and other DC12V devices; this DC Adapter can also work with most electronic devices for interface 5.5mm*2.5mm INCLUDE: 1)8-Way Power Splitter cord enables you to easily power up to 8 security cameras or 1 DVR with just one plug, no matter it is Analog or AHD; 2) 2.1mm x 5.5mm Power Plug features one power connector end DC plug female to another end terminal for CCTV camera connected, save time and securer cable connection NOTE: 1 to 8 Power Splitter Adapter Cable allows up to 8 security camera connections to a Single power adapter.( If your security camera requires 1A power supply, you only could connect 5x security camera to the power supply. You couldn't connect 8x security cameras. More than 5x security ca