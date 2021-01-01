Swan Lingerie Chest by Huppe - Color: Black - Finish: Wood tones - (4045QS-511)

The Swan Lingerie Chest from Huppe provides ample storage space to modern bedrooms while also bringing with it a touch of sleek style. Joel Dupras designed this piece to blend both beauty and function, with an eloquent and contemporary appearance, containing six smaller and one large drawer that soft-close to minimize loud bangs. Made out of American walnut, this product, including the interior of the drawers, is coated in a luxurious lacquer to protect delicate clothing items. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: Smoky Walnut