Swan Desk Configuration 3 by Huppe - Color: Wood Tones (4002TQS-4026QS-4026QS-519)

Fashionable yet functional furniture inspired by European design. Upgrade a home office or business setting with the Swan Desk Configuration 3 by Huppe. It comes with three individual pieces, including a long desk with a skirt and two drawer cabinet sections. Individual pieces of this desk set-up can also be separated and paired with existing furniture for a customized work setting. Crafted from American walnut veneers and finished on all sides, this pieces clean, geometric profile exudes contemporary charm. The file cabinets come with self-closing slides for noiseless drawer movement. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Chocolate Walnut