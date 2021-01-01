From swan speakers

Swan CH022612B.125 Chesapeake Solid Surface Double-Bowl Vanity Top, 61-in L X 22-in H X 6.125-in H, Cloud White

$1,089.36
In stock
Authentic solid surface means color runs all the way through and will not wear away Not harmed by acetone, hot curling irons, makeup or hair dye Bowl size is 19-in x 13-in x 6-1/8-in Larger bowl, thicker edge and taller backsplash are an upgrade from Swan Ellipse collection vanity tops Coordinates with Swanstone shower and bath systems, Weight: 51.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Swan

