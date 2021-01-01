Swan Bookcase by Huppe - Color: Wood Tones (4004QS-549)

The Swan Bookcase from Huppe adds visual interest to home libraries, offices, or workspaces without overwhelming the decor. Designed by Joel Dupras, this transitional storage unit has been constructed with beautiful black American walnut for a luxurious look that provides a sturdy location for keeping books, pictures, and various knick-knacks. The alternating sections of empty spaces are balanced with those that have back panels, giving this piece an asymmetrical, checkboard pattern feel, for a distinctive and stylish appearance. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Espresso Walnut