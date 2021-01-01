Swan Bed by Huppe - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (4049QS-S-4020QS-1010-549)

The Swan Bed from Huppe is visually striking with its combination of materials design. This beds headboard is composed of two distinct panels of American walnut, which are held angular metal supports. The Swan Bed is a modern platform bed that is crafted from specially selected solid American walnut and walnut veneer, known for its magnificent lighter lines in the wood grain. The entire bed is completely finished, including the back of the headboard, so that the bed may be placed anywhere in the room. As a platform bed, there is no need to add a box spring. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Espresso Walnut