Swan 6 Drawer Dresser by Huppe - Color: Brown (4035QSV-511-V-352)

Crafted by Canadian designer, Joel Dupras, the Swan 6 Drawer Dresser by Huppe showcases a subtle blend of rustic and contemporary design, including a clean, rectangular body made entirely of American walnut wood. The surface is accented by low-profile split detailing, giving the wood a natural, handcrafted aesthetic. Spacious storage drawers are treated along with the exterior to protect clothing and other delicate contents, opening and closing with a discreet pull design as their self-closing slides enable smooth and noiseless movements. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Color: Brown. Finish: Smoky Walnut