Using antique Persian carpets as an inspiration, the artist has updated this design through the clever use of scale and faux wear patterns. By using subtle shading of colors, the Taupe, Grays and Cream accents, this rug is very versatile and right on point for today’s decor. Power loomed in India using an exclusive new yarn called\" ZIRLON\" which has the rich look and soft feel of wool, with the cleanability and affordability of traditional synthetic fibers. Lowe's Swagger | SWGSW101455043353