Using antique Persian carpets as an inspiration, the artist has updated this design through the clever use of scale and faux wear patterns. By using a wide variety of shades in today’s hottest colors, the Blues, Grays and Cream accents make this rug on point for today’s hot trends. Power loomed in India using an exclusive new yarn called\" ZIRLON\" which has the rich look and soft feel of wool, with the cleanability and affordability of traditional synthetic fibers. Lowe's Swagger in Gray | SWGSW100733069116