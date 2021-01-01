Bulbrite SWAG PENDANT Nostalgic 1PK (810013)

Bulbrite's LED Swag Pendant is a fast and easy way to dress up any room. Featuring a medium (E26) base socket for any standard 60W or less light bulb and a standard plug, you can pair this pendant with any decorative light bulb. With the plug, you can easily power it by plugging into any standard socket and by adding a screw hook into your wall or ceiling, simply drape the pendant cord to create a uniquely, vintage look..Safety Certification: UL.15' Pendant Length.Does not contain mercury.Bare pendant with plug for use in specialty applications.60W Max Wattage.1 Pack.Bulbrite's LED Swag Pendant is a fast and easy way to dress up any room.