Shaw SW707 Expressions 7-1/2" Wide Wire Brushed Engineered Hardwood Flooring with Scuff Resistant Finish - Sold by Carton (23.31/SF Carton) Lyric

Shaw SW707 Expressions 7-1/2" Wide Wire Brushed Engineered Hardwood Flooring with Scuff Resistant Finish - Sold by Carton (23.31/SF Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile Products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403). Features: Expressions Engineered Hardwood Planks are constructed of White Oak featuring a Wire Brushed surface texture with Low gloss 5/8" thick planks feature backing layers consisting of Magnolia Conifer and are composed of 9-Plys Expressions by Shaw displays a High Color and Character Variation rating with Micro-Beveled edges and Micro-Beveled ends UV Aluminum Oxide finish prevents everyday household scuffing and keeps your floor looking as good as new. Expressions by Shaw is Fade Resistant, Scratch Resistant, and Stain Resistant Flooring can be installed via Nail, Staple, Glue, or Floating. Floating installation requires flooring to be glued at the tongue-and-groove joint to complete and stabilize the installation. Planks come in Random lengths from 23-5/8" to 74-13/160" and a width of 7-1/2" Flooring is not sensitive to lighting and is approved for radiant heating Flooring is rated for residential use only and protected by a 50 Year Residential Warranty Don't forget your coordinating trim and molding Specifications: Planks measure 5/8" Thick, with a 4 mm Face Thickness Length: Random lengths from 23-5/8" to 74-13/160" Width: 7-1/2" Installation Location: Above Grade (Upstairs), Below Grade (Basement), On Grade (Ground Level) Installation Type: Floating, Glue Down, Nail Down, Staple Down Wood Species: White Oak Fade Resistant: Yes Scratch Resistant: Yes Stain Resistant: Yes Engineered Lyric