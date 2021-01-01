Shaw SW663 Fifth Avenue Oak Herringbone 4-3/4" Wide Wire Brushed Engineered Hardwood Flooring with Scuff Resistant Finish - Sold by Carton (27.9/SF Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile Products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403).Features:Fifth Avenue Oak Herringbone Engineered Hardwood Planks are constructed of White Oak featuring a Wire Brushed surface texture with Low gloss1/2" thick planks feature backing layers consisting of Eucalyptus and are composed of 7-Plys resulting in a Janka Rating of 1360Fifth Avenue Oak Herringbone by Shaw displays a High Color and Character Variation rating with Micro-Beveled edges and Micro-Beveled endsUV Aluminum Oxide finish prevents everyday household scuffing and keeps your floor looking as good as new.Fifth Avenue Oak Herringbone by Shaw is Fade Resistant, Scratch Resistant, and Stain ResistantGlue down installation requiredPlanks come in a length of 24" and a width measuring 4-3/4"Flooring is not sensitive to lighting and is not approved for radiant heatingFlooring is backed by a 50 Year Residential Warranty and approved for both light and full commercial use which is protected by a 5 Year WarrantyDon't forget your coordinating trim and moldingSpecifications:Planks measure 1/2" Thick, with a 1.2 mm Face ThicknessLength: 24"Width: 4-3/4"Installation Location: Above Grade (Upstairs), Below Grade (Basement), On Grade (Ground Level)Installation Type: Glue DownWood Species: White OakFade Resistant: YesScratch Resistant: YesStain Resistant: Yes Engineered Cabot