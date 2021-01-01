Shaw SW659 Reflections Ash 7" Wide Wire Brushed Engineered Hardwood Flooring with ScufResist Platinum / Water Repel Finish - Sold by Carton (23.58/SF Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile Products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403).Features:Reflections Ash Engineered Hardwood Planks are constructed of Ash featuring a Wire Brushed surface texture with Low gloss1/2" thick planks feature backing layers consisting of Oak, Birch or Maple and are composed of 3-Plys resulting in a Janka Rating of 2095Reflections Ash by Shaw displays a High Color and Character Variation rating with Micro-Beveled edges and Micro-Beveled endsFinished with Shaw's ScufResist Platinum finish, plus Repel. ScufResist is designed to help resist household scuffing, while Repel provides water-resistance to combat everyday spills and splashes, helping keep your floor look younger for longer.Reflections Ash by Shaw is Fade Resistant, Scratch Resistant, Stain Resistant, and Water ResistantFlooring can be installed via Nail, Staple, Glue, or Floating. Floating installation requires flooring to be glued at the tongue-and-groove joint to complete and stabilize the installation.Planks come in Random lengths from 16" to 82-1/2" and a width of 7"Flooring is not sensitive to lighting and is approved for radiant heatingSustainably manufactured in the USAFlooring is backed by a Lifetime Residential Warranty and approved for both light and full commercial use which is protected by a 5 Year WarrantyDon't forget your coordinating trim and moldingSpecifications:Planks measure 1/2" Thick, with a 1.2 mm Face ThicknessLength: Random lengths from 16" to 82-1/2"Width: 7"Installation Location: Above Grade (Upstairs), Below Grade (Basement), On Grade (Ground Level)Installation Type: Floating, Glue Down, Nail Down, Staple DownWood Species: AshFade Resistant: YesScratch Resistant: YesStain Resistant: YesWater Resistant: Yes Engineered Native