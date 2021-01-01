Shaw SW558 Mineral King 5" Wide Wire Brushed Engineered Hardwood Flooring with ScufResist Platinum Finish - Sold by Carton (23.66/SF Carton) Three

Shaw SW558 Mineral King 5" Wide Wire Brushed Engineered Hardwood Flooring with ScufResist Platinum Finish - Sold by Carton (23.66/SF Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile Products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403).Features:Mineral King 5" Engineered Hardwood Planks are constructed of Hickory featuring a Wire Brushed surface texture with Medium gloss3/8" thick planks feature backing layers consisting of Hickory and are composed of 3-Plys resulting in a Janka Rating of 2584Mineral King 5" by Shaw displays a High Color and Character Variation rating with Pillowed edges and Pillowed endsFinished with Shaw's ScufResist Platinum finish which is designed to help resist household scuffing and keep your floor looking younger for longer. When tested, ScufResist Platinum resisted scuffing up to 6X more than the competition!Mineral King 5" by Shaw is both Fade Resistant and Scratch ResistantFlooring can be installed via Nail, Staple, Glue, or Floating. Floating installation requires flooring to be glued at the tongue-and-groove joint to complete and stabilize the installation.Planks come in Random lengths from 10" to 58-1/2" and a width of 5"Flooring is not sensitive to lighting and is approved for radiant heatingSustainably manufactured in the USAFlooring is backed by a Lifetime Residential Warranty and approved for both light and full commercial use which is protected by a 5 Year WarrantyDon't forget your coordinating trim and moldingSpecifications:Planks measure 3/8" Thick, with a 1.2 mm Face ThicknessLength: Random lengths from 10" to 58-1/2"Width: 5"Installation Location: Above Grade (Upstairs), Below Grade (Basement), On Grade (Ground Level)Installation Type: Floating, Glue Down, Nail Down, Staple DownWood Species: HickoryFade Resistant: YesScratch Resistant: Yes Engineered Three Rivers