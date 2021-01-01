Shaw SW492 Brooksville 5" Wide Smooth Engineered Hardwood Flooring with Scuff Resistant Finish - Sold by Carton (29.53/SF Carton) Conway Flooring

Shaw SW492 Brooksville 5" Wide Smooth Engineered Hardwood Flooring with Scuff Resistant Finish - Sold by Carton (29.53/SF Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile Products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403).Features:Brooksville Engineered Hardwood Planks are constructed of Birch featuring a Smooth surface texture with Medium gloss3/8" thick planks feature backing layers consisting of Birch and are composed of 6-Plys resulting in a Janka Rating of 1023Brooksville by Shaw displays a Moderate Color and Character Variation rating with Micro-Beveled edges and Micro-Beveled endsUV Aluminum Oxide finish prevents everyday household scuffing and keeps your floor looking as good as new.Brooksville by Shaw is Fade Resistant, Scratch Resistant, and Stain ResistantFlooring can be installed via Nail, Staple, Glue, or Floating. Floating installation requires flooring to be glued at the tongue-and-groove joint to complete and stabilize the installation.Planks come in Random lengths from 13" to 47 1/4" and a width of 5"Flooring is not sensitive to lighting and is approved for radiant heatingFlooring is backed by a 50 Year Residential Warranty and approved for both light commercial use which is protected by a 5 Year WarrantyDon't forget your coordinating trim and moldingSpecifications:Planks measure 3/8" Thick, with a 1.2 mm Face ThicknessLength: Random lengths from 13" to 47 1/4"Width: 5"Installation Location: Above Grade (Upstairs), Below Grade (Basement), On Grade (Ground Level)Installation Type: Floating, Glue Down, Nail Down, Staple DownWood Species: BirchFade Resistant: YesScratch Resistant: YesStain Resistant: Yes Engineered Conway