Shaw SW433 Camden Hills 5" Wide Subtle Scraped Engineered Hardwood Flooring with ScufResist Platinum Finish - Sold by Carton (27.58/SF Carton) Rawhide

Shaw SW433 Camden Hills 5" Wide Subtle Scraped Engineered Hardwood Flooring with ScufResist Platinum Finish - Sold by Carton (27.58/SF Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile Products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403).Features:Camden Hills Engineered Hardwood Planks are constructed of Hickory featuring a Subtle Scraped surface texture with Medium gloss1/2" thick planks feature backing layers consisting of Hickory and are composed of 5-Plys resulting in a Janka Rating of 1926Camden Hills by Shaw displays a High Color and Character Variation rating with Beveled edges and Beveled endsFinished with Shaw's ScufResist Platinum finish which is designed to help resist household scuffing and keep your floor looking younger for longer. When tested, ScufResist Platinum resisted scuffing up to 6X more than the competition!Camden Hills by Shaw is both Fade Resistant and Scratch ResistantFlooring can be installed via Nail, Staple, Glue, or Floating. Floating installation requires flooring to be glued at the tongue-and-groove joint to complete and stabilize the installation.Planks come in a length of 60" and a width measuring 5"Flooring is not sensitive to lighting and is approved for radiant heatingSustainably manufactured in the USAFlooring is backed by a 50 Year Residential Warranty and approved for both light commercial use which is protected by a 5 Year WarrantyDon't forget your coordinating trim and moldingSpecifications:Planks measure 1/2" Thick, with a 1.6 mm Face ThicknessLength: 60"Width: 5"Installation Location: Above Grade (Upstairs), Below Grade (Basement), On Grade (Ground Level)Installation Type: Floating, Glue Down, Nail Down, Staple DownWood Species: HickoryFade Resistant: YesScratch Resistant: Yes Engineered Rawhide