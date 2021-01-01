SVHK Sofa Side Table Home Removable Desk Laptop Table Desk Lifting Bed Side Table C-Type Side Table Need to Be Assembled Adjustable Multifunctional.

? Desktop size: 60*38cm. Please refer to the actual size for the specific size. Widened desktop design, 60*38cm table area, reasonable space design and can accommodate IPad, mobile phone, tea cup, etc. suitable for students, home office, watching videos, etc. High-quality leather table top, smooth and easy to wipe the desktop, wear-resistant and scratch-resistant. 8 levels of high resolution, no noise, stable lifting, making life more convenient. Height adjustment and locking button height, after adjustment, easily let go, you can lock, stable without shaking. Triangular chassis design, equilateral triangular chassis, combined with carbon steel material, to ensure the stability of the support.