Svenn The Warf Memory Foam Bath Rug

Plush top and very comfortable to the touch. This is a machine washable bath or kitchen mat that is made with memory foam. It features a top surface in coral fleece and is made using 100% microfiber fabric. The entire surface is full-cushion memory foam, ensuring the ultimate in comfort. The underside of the mat features a non-skid SBR surface for the best in safety and convenience. The design is dyed into the fibers of the rug for a long lasting image. Wash in cold water and dry in the dryer on low temp. Follow the care instructions on the product tag.