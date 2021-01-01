From first deal
SVBONY SV110 Fully Metal Binoculars Tripod Mount Adapter 1/4 Inch Threading Black
Features: 1. Simple and practical, easy to install2. Full Metal texture, Durable and sturdy3. Slip design at the bottom so that the bracket can be better fixed tripod, during the telescope observation can eliminate image-shakeSpecification:1. Model: SV1102. Type: Tripod Adapter3. To Fit: Binocular Telescope4. Cap Nut of Diameter:20mm5. Screw Size: 1/4 inch6. Length: 3.93inch / 10cm7. Net Weight: 3.15oz /89.3g8. Material: Metal9.