Metabo Hpt-SV13YSTM Metabo HPT Finishing Sander 5in. Variable Speed Random Orbit
The new SV13YSTM 5 inch random orbit finishing sander features a palm grip design that gives the user complete control. Its soft elastomer covered body provides a comfortable grip while also helping to reduce vibration. With a powerful, 2.8 amp motor and an impressive 9,000-13,000 OPM this sander can remove a lot of stock in a short period. Standing at only 5 to 9 In. high and weighing only 3.1 lbs, this compact workhorse will make a nice addition to any woodworker's arsenal.