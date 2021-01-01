Suzzani Cocktail Bench - HomePop

This Homepop Entryway Bench is both stylish and practical with an upholstered top and wooden plank storage shelf underneath. Put this bench to work in an entryway to hold accessories when guests visit, in a mudroom as a place to sit while putting on shoes, or as an end of bed bench to hold extra blankets or pillows. Complemented by a wood frame and shelf in a range of wood finishes, upholstered bench with storage is easy to assemble and maintain. Pattern: Medallion.