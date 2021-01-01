ZINUS Suzanne Metal and Wood Platform Bed Frame with ZINUS 10 Inch Memory Foam Spring Hybrid Mattress

FINEST QUALITY MATERIALS & CRAFTSMANSHIP - Made with closely spaced wooden slats, genuine solid wood with gorgeous natural wood grain and bold, durable steel, the Suzanne Platform Bed is in a class all its own BUILT TO LAST - Strong steel frame is anchored with a support bar and extra middle legs to ensure ultimate stability and longevity; twin size can support up to 350 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 700 lbs SUPERIOR, NOISE-FREE MATTRESS SUPPORT - Closely spaced wooden slats are securely fastened to the frame for squeak-free use without a box spring; each size comes with 12 - 13 durable slats that measure 2.8 inches wide and are spaced 2.95 inches apart GREAT SLEEP IS REFRESHING SLEEP – Our famous odor-neutralizing green tea infused foam is now available in a hybrid mattress with a plush euro top and traditional innersprings for comfort that’s supportive, enveloping and always fresh THE ULTIMATE COMFORT BLEND – Made with .5 inch memory foam, .2 inch high-density foam, 2 inches Viscolatex foam, .5 inch comfort foam and a 6 inch base layer of steel innersprings for support with pressure-relieving softness; ideal for stomach sleepers and petite to average-weight individuals CERTIPUR US CERTIFIED - Highest quality foam is CertiPUR US Certified for durability, performance, and content