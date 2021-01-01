Zinus Suzanne 44” Metal and Wood Platform Bed Frame, Chestnut Brown, Twin

Set your bedroom to stun with the gorgeous craftsmanship of our high-quality Suzanne Metal and Wood Platform Bed. Solidly built and oh-so attractive, this inviting foundation is made from top-notch materials like genuine, solid wood and a strong, tubular steel base. The use of genuine wood delivers a one-of-a-kind, natural wood grain pattern that’s beautifully balanced with distinct, black painted metal framework. Plus, it features the outstanding mattress support of wide, closely spaced wooden slats that help extend the life of your mattress without ever needing a box spring. We’ve also added non-slip tape to the platform that prevents squeaking while also helping to keep your mattress in place. And when we say strong, we mean it. Full, queen and king sizes are built to effortlessly support up to 700 lbs, meaning the kids and the dog can join you in bed with no problem. It’s designed to be as simple to set up as it is stylish, which is why we pack it with all the tools and step-by-step instructions needed for painless assembly. Also included? A 5-year warranty against any defects in workmanship or materials. So whether you’re catching zzz’s or just enjoying the view, the expertly crafted Suzanne is made to get the job done.